Paul F. Komlosky, 76, of Waterman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born June 22, 1946, in Waterman, he was a son of Paul and Agnes (Hydock) Komlosky. He was widowed from Roseann (Henry) Komlosky.
He was a retired coal miner and U.S. Navy veteran, and he kept himself busy taking odd jobs.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Komlosky, two brothers and two sisters.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Pauline Hilty; grandchildren: Kathleen Cline, Bretton Hilty and Serina Komlosky; and great-grandchildren: Savanna and Skilar Marsh and Emily Mano. He is also remembered by one brother, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to your favorite charitable organization.
Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
