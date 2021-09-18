Paul G. Johnson

Paul George Johnson, 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Hospice of the Western Reserve, Westlake, Ohio.
Born April 27, 1938, in Robinson, he was a son of John F. Johnson and Mary (Straka) Johnson.
Paul was a 1956 graduate of Saltsburg High School and proudly served our country with the United States Army. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 36 years, retiring on Jan. 1, 1997.
Paul enjoyed fishing, bowling, working on Sudoku and crossword puzzles and watching “Wheel Of Fortune.” Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Johnson; brother, John N. “J.J.” Johnson; and his brother-in-law, Earl Ray Lindenberg.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan (Hopkins) Johnson; sons, Jeffrey (Lori) Johnson, of Clarksburg, and Mark (Lisa) Johnson, of Twinsburg, Ohio; daughters, Paula (Michael) Holloran, of North Royalton, Ohio, and Erin (John) Bodo, of Columbus Station, Ohio; grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Benjamin, Sarah, Drew, Anna, Matthew, Rachel and Joseph Johnson, Grace and Madeline Holloran, Hana, Joshua, Johnny and Claire Bodo; sister, Gayle Lindenberg, of Apollo; nieces and nephews; and close friends.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.