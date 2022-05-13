Paul James Yacovone, 77, of Creekside, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence.
The son of Dominick and Raffaela (Petrella) Yacovone, he was born May 4, 1945, in Courtland, N.Y.
Paul was a graduate of Courtland High School, in New York. He later graduated from Bingingham College with a degree in engineering.
He was a veteran who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Paul was a member of Church of Resurrection in Clymer and a member of Evergreen Conservatory. He was a man always on the go who enjoyed fishing, golfing, vacationing in Florida and being active in the community.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his sons, John Yacovone with his wife, Barb Evans, Greencastle, and Peter Yacovone and his wife, Linda, Ernest; grandchildren, Jeremy Taylor, Indiana, and Chelsie Taylor and her partner, Zac Stuck, Homer City; great-grandchild, Adelina Stuck, Homer City; and numerous cousins.
Preceding Paul in death were his parents; wife, Mary Ann; and a sister, Carol Yacovone.
Friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A blessing service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Burial will be in the Courtland Cemetery, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul’s honor may be made to Evergreen Conservatory.
