Paul L. Campbell, 84, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
He was born on March 10, 1938, in Indiana to Glenn and Margaret Pauline (Cribbs) Campbell.
Paul graduated from Indiana High School in 1956 and was the owner of Campbell Home Repair for many years. He also worked for the former Indiana Lumber and Home Supply, as well as Lezzer Lumber Company.
He enjoyed golfing, mowing his lawn and spending time with his loving family.
Paul is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Gulakowski) Campbell, whom he married on March 29, 1957; his children, Vicki (Bob) Rado, Randy (Mandy) Campbell and Lori (Jim) Stern; his grandchildren, Kristy and Kevin Rado, and Christopher, Corey and Craig Campbell; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Raymond (Diane) Campbell; as well as his loyal companion, Buggs.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, Lyle Cribbs, Clifford and Donald Campbell, as well as twin infant sisters.
At Paul’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
