Paul Leo Spalla, 81, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, while surrounded by his family.
The son of Stanley and Mary (Wilson) Spalla, he was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Portage.
Paul was a loving and devoted father. He enjoyed relaxing in his camp in Clarion County or watching deer from his back porch.
Surviving are his children, Renee Spalla, of Indiana; Paulette (Darren) Weinheimer, of Binghamton, N.Y.; Marie Pierre Spalla, of Saint Pierre Reunion; and Jean Paul Spalla Humbert (Jacques-Pierre Lacoste), of Paris, France; grandchildren Cody (Bryanna) Marshall, of York; Alexandria (Travis) Lazor, of Indiana; Jacob Weinheimer, of Richmond, Va.; and Madison Weinheimer, of Binghamton; great-grandchildren Weslyn and Fitzgerald Marshall, of York, and Remi and Barron Lazor, of Indiana; brothers Richard Spalla, of Portage, and Michael (Patricia) Spalla, of Ebensburg; sister Anna “Sis” (Richard) Bollman, of Portage; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Military rites will be performed by VFW Post 1989 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors.
