Paul McClinton Jones III, 41, of Indiana (formerly of Punxsutawney), passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born in Punxsutawney on July 3, 1980, a son of Patricia Ann (Rittiger), of Punxsutawney and Paul McClinton Jones II.
Paul was a 1998 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and also completed course work at Penn State University and Rochester Institute of Technology.
Mr. Jones was a caseworker at Indiana County Assistance Office and had previously worked at Jefferson County Assistance office. He enjoyed his coworkers and was deeply loved by them in return.
He was kind and caring; once you became his friend, you were his friend for life.
He enjoyed online gaming in his free time and he networked and made many friends from across the world. He loved anime and manga and had amassed an extensive collection through the years. He was also lovingly known as Pablo to the dancers of Van Dyke & Company.
He is survived by his mother, Pat; one sister, Dr. Jessica L. Haggerty, of Greenville, S.C.; his maternal grandfather, Robert S. Rittiger and wife Jill, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three aunts, Donna Allshouse and husband Gary, of Lower Burrell, Karen McComb, of Las Vegas, and Kimberly Rittiger, of Las Vegas; and two cousins, Amber Vogel and Gary Travis Allshouse.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; his maternal grandmother, Laverne Eleanor Rittiger; and paternal grandparents, Paul M. Jones and Patricia Jones.
A funeral service celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Donations in his memory can be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in Indiana. You can donate virtually at https://incohumanesociety.com/make-a-donation.
Online condolences may be made at www.shuma kerfh.com.