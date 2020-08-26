Paul P. Pekala Jr., 82, of Clymer, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 6, 1937, in Indiana, he was the son of Paul P. Pekala Sr., and Emma Klamar.
He was the husband of Josephine (Danilowicz) Pekala, of Clymer, whom he married June 25, 1960. They just celebrated 60 years together.
Paul was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and spend time at his camp in Potter County, better known as “Paul’s Retreat.” He also enjoyed mowing grass at camp, all 45 acres. He was an avid NASCAR fan with his buddies in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
His passion was selling cars, something he did for more than 54 years at Paul’s Used Cars in Clymer, where his slogan was “Call Paul to top them all.” Everyone knew Paul and knew they could trust his eye for a deal on a good car. He also liked to travel. He and Josie traveled throughout most of the lower 48 states, seeing much of the natural beauty of the U.S.
He was a member of the Clymer Slovak Club, Clymer American Legion, the Dixonville Moose and a lifetime member of the Clymer Fire Company and various associations. Paul and Josie were also members of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer.
In addition to his wife, Josie, Paul is remembered by his children: Paul Pekala III, of Clymer; Leticia Pekala, of South Carolina; and Rhonda Koches (Steve), of Clymer. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Alicia Stookey (Matt) and Steven Koches; as well as his great-grandchildren: Elijah and Brooklyn Stookey. Also surviving him are his sisters: Pauline Shuchart (Henry), Emma Jean Palchesko and Kathleen Misko (John).
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Joe Palchesko.
Friends will be received today from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Face masks and social distancing are required. Only 25 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. A private funeral service will be held for the Pekala family at the funeral home with the Rev. Father James Morley officiating. Burial will take place at Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
