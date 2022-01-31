Paul Q. Kirkpatrick

Paul Quentin Kirkpatrick, 87, of Lucernemines, passed away unexpectedly at home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Spangler, to Clement Joseph and Genevieve Marie (Dumm) Kirkpatrick.
Paul was a 1953 graduate of Spangler High School and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force/Stewart Air Force Base, Newburgh, N.Y., in 1962. He and his wife Veronica Pauline (Stuckich), whom he married on April 26, 1958, then returned to Lucernemines, Veronica’s hometown.
Paul was employed by Campus Sportswear, Robertshaw Controls Company, Crown American and the R&P Coal Company.
He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Daniel) Davis, of Graceton, and Paula (James) Andrei, of Homer City; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Quentin and Nathaniel Davis, and Patrick and Kristina Andrei, all of Indiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families across the United States.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Veronica, in 2015; five brothers, William, Charles, Joseph, Andrew and Vincent; and three infant sisters.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
