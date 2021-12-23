Paul Robert Harvilla, 66, of Penn Run, unexpectedly died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home.
Born in Indiana on Feb. 13, 1955, he was a son of John Harvilla and Anna Marie (Klapak) Harvilla.
He was a 1973 graduate of Penns Manor High School. For over the past 40 years, Paul had been employed by States Rental of Indiana, most recently known as Grand Rental Station. He was well known to the many customers and friends who visited the store over the many years Paul was there.
He loved working on old cars, especially his Cougar. He could fix and repair just about anything. Paul was a simple and honest man. He was a good Christian who touched the lives of many.
He will be missed by his son, Nathan Harvilla, of Penn Run; and his siblings, Janet Wissinger (Jerry), of Indiana, and Rose Marie Meade (Frank), of Penn Run. Paul will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Richard Harvilla and Kathleen “Cookie” Bennett.
Friends will be received today from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer. Paul’s funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Orthodox Greek Catholic Cemetery, Cherryhill Township.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.