Paul Roger Houser, 81, of Cherry Tree, passed away May 19, 2023, due to complications related to Parkinson’s disease that was attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange after being drafted for the Vietnam War.
Paul was honorably discharged on Jan. 26, 1966, from the U.S. Army at the rank of Specialist, E-4.
Born “At Home” in Home on June 27, 1941, on his sister Jean’s 10th birthday, he was the son of Ernest Houser (1961) and Mabel (Kinter) Houser Faith (1993).
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brothers Donald and Charlie Houser; his sisters Jean Rising, Eleanor Bengston and Deloris Evans; his stepfather Paul Faith; and his son-in-law John Marshall.
He is survived by his wife Nancy (Stockley) Houser, of Cherry Tree, whom he married on July 6, 1970; children Stephanie Marshall, of Mahaffey, and Ward (Melinda) Houser, of Cherry Tree; his sisters Mary Lou Hamill, of West Virginia, and Sally Roth, of Indiana; grandchildren Justin (Allison) Houser, of Cherry Tree, and their children Cooper and Kairi, Diana Marshall, of Indiana, Jeremy Houser, of Pittsburgh, and Jack Marshall, of Mahaffey; sister-in-law Nancy (Steele) Houser, of Indiana; mother-in-law Juanita Stockley, of Indiana; and many nephews, nieces and in-laws.
Paul was a graduate of Marion Center High School. Prior to being self-employed, he was employed by UMWA Construction. He was a member of the Chestquehanna Spurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and he was a member of Lay-Z-Elk Lodge in Rifle, Colo., since 1994.
Paul loved to travel. He and Nancy traveled to all 50 states together. They also traveled with their children and grandchildren to Rifle, Lake Mary in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., San Francisco, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Disney World, Alaska and Hawaii, to name a few.
In honor of Paul’s military service, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion Post 435, PO Box 197, Glen Campbell, PA 15742, or the VFW Post 1989, PO Box 1293, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family was assisted by Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. of Hillsdale. Military honors were presented by the Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435.
