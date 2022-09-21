Paul Straitiff, 86, formerly of Forest Hills, died on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Paul was born in Indiana on Oct. 14, 1935. He attended The Keith School of Indiana and graduated from Kiski Prep. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College and afterwards served in the U.S. Army. At age 55, he retired from his career as a financial specialist with Travelers Insurance Co. Finding a need to keep busy, Paul took a job with a caterer at CMU’S Software Engineering Institute, which fit and fed his enjoyable pastime of cooking meals of all sorts. Besides cooking for family, Paul also loved music and excelled at playing the piano and organ.
He was the beloved husband of Betsy (Masterson) Straitiff, with whom he shared 64 years, and the loving father of Megan (David) Kuehm, of Florida; Tricia (Brian) Yost, of Nev.; and Jodi (Matt) Horgan, of Kittanning. He was the dear grandfather of Ben (Danitza) Nicklow, Amy (Joe) Plaks, Jeffrey Yost, Sam, Isabel and Georgia Horgan, and the proud great-grandfather of Aurora and Josie Nicklow and Jack and Simon Plaks.
There will not be a visitation. A private service will be held at the family’s convenience.
Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.