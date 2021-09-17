Paul T. Sherry Sr., 74, of Commodore, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
He was the son of Hayden and Margaret (Hyland) Sherry, born on July 23, 1947, in Spangler.
Paul was owner and operator of the family dairy farm, Sherry’s Dairy, in Green Township. In his early years, Paul worked at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio, for 11 years.
He loved his two grandchildren and collecting antique tractors.
He is survived by his two sons, Paul T. “Tom” Sherry Jr., of Cherry Tree, and Jarrett Sherry, of Commodore; two grandchildren, Hunter and Mikayla Sherry; and one sister, Mary Gallo, of Nicktown.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen Jean (Leamer) Sherry, on July 23, 2021; one sister, Ann Eckels; one brother, John Sherry; and one nephew, Francis Gallo.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sherry Farm, 492 Acorn Road, Commodore. Paul’s funeral service and committal will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at East Ridge Cemetery, Burnside Township.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Sherry family.
