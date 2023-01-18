Paul Thomas “Finn” Weaver, 72, of Rochester Mills, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
He was born June 29, 1950, to John Silas and Mary Catherine (O’Leary) Weaver, in Punxsutawney.
Finn was a member of SS. Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church in Punxsutawney. He retired from the Buffalo-Pittsburgh Railroad as a bookkeeper. Finn enjoyed playing pool and shooting darts in various leagues around the area, fishing, playing his guitar and woodworking. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting with his friends.
He is survived by his children, Mary A. Lydick (Michael), of Clymer; Julieanne J. Hogg (James), of Punxsutawney; and Nathan Paul Weaver, of Strongstown; four granddaughters, Allison, Zoey, Skylin and Katerina; his siblings, John Weaver (Carol), of Northern Cambria; Mary Weaver-Jay, of New Mexico; Thomas Weaver, of Missouri; and Robert Weaver (Rosa), of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Thomas J. Weaver; and his brother, Joseph A. Weaver.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Friday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
