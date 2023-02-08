Paul V. “Bink” Wolfe, 94, of Gipsy, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Hastings.
The son of Paul J. and Dolly (McGee) Wolfe, he was born June 16, 1928, in Burnside.
During the Korean War, Bink served as an Army corporal and assisted with the Berlin Air Lift.
Bink married Isalene K. Dudley on April 8, 1951. They were married more than 68 years when she died Jan. 13, 2020.
He had worked at the Buterbaugh Sawmill and Interstate Amesite. He was a member of the Laborer’s International Union, Local #836.
Bink had been a Boy Scout leader, a forest fire warden and a member of the Burnside Sportsmen’s Club.
Surviving are his five children: Ronald Wolfe, Wanda Sue Pearce, Timothy Wolfe, Cindy Mattis and husband Denny and Toni Wolfe; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and his two sisters, Demaris Sunderlin and Betty Siford.
Bink was preceded in death by his parents; wife; twin grandsons, Kevin and Kelvin Pearce; son-in-law, Charles Pearce; three brothers; and three sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Pastor Bob Sunseri will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Glen Campbell American Legion. Interment will take place at Burnside Cemetery.
