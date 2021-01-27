Mr. Paul Webster Esch, 86, of Lebanon, Ind., passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Copper Trace Senior Living in Westfield, Ind. He was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in Swedesborough, N.J., one of four sons of Royal L. and Ethel W. (Wilkinson) Esch.
Paul’s wishes will be honored with private family memorial services on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon, Ind. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.
