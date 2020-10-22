Paul W. Robertson, 86, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
Born in Ashville, N.Y., on June 19, 1934, he was a son of Herbert Robertson and Ethel (Slagle) Robertson.
He was the husband of Dolores (Huey) Robertson, who survives him.
Paul was retired from the IUP Co-Op Store, where he had worked as the supply manager for many years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed cleaning and maintaining his cars.
He had a strong Christian belief and was a longtime member of the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Dolores, Paul is remembered by his children, Paula Alter (Dan), Indiana; Bryan Robertson (Jennifer), Indiana; Marjorie Mayhle (Ron), Indiana; and Taylor Robertson, of the state of Indiana. Other surviving family members include his seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons Steven and Jaime Mayhle; and by siblings James Robertson, Herbert Robertson, Thomas Robertson and Marjorie Mayhle.
Friends will be received Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. There will a second visitation Saturday morning from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service, at the funeral home. The Rev. Ben Blowers, his pastor, will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.