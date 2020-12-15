Paul Wass, 95, of Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at The Fountains of Indiana.
He was born in Iselin on July 7, 1925.
A son of immigrants, Paul was one of nine children, and a graduate of Elders Ridge Vocational High School. His early work life began as a farm hand at the Indiana County Home, a tire builder at McCreary’s Tire & Rubber Company and a manager of Oakland Cemetery.
His career then became dedicated to public service, holding several Indiana county offices including county auditor, county treasurer and county commissioner. He was most proud to serve the constituents of the 62nd Legislative District as their state representative in Harrisburg for 14 years.
After years of public service, Paul and his late wife, Ilean, were the owners and operators of J & J Funnel Cakes, a food stand favorite at the Indiana County Fair and other area festivals and fairs.
Paul genuinely loved people and believed that public service and helping others was his life’s purpose. He was actively involved in numerous local charities and groups. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City.
He is survived by his brother, Stanley Wass, of Clarksburg; his daughter, Vicky Wass, of New Hope; two grandchildren and their spouses, J and Stephanie Steinhauer, of Bordentown, N.J, and Jillian and Eric Springer; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Emerson Springer, of Southaven, Miss.
Paul will be laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Homer City.