Paula Ann Cummings, 55, of Indiana, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born in 1965, in Pittsburgh, to Paul and Jeanne (Roth) Abbott.
Paula was a 1983 graduate of Churchill High School (now Woodland Hills High School) and received an associate degree from Allegheny County Community College.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish as well as the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Business and Professional Women, the J.W.C.C., and the Indiana Moose and Elks.
Paula’s favorite place was sitting by the pool or on the sand at the beach.
She is survived by her husband, George Cummings, as well as her children, Jessica A., George W. (Lexie) and Paul J., all of Indiana; and her sister, Sharon A. Kudingo, of Florida.
Paula was proceeded in death by her parents.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, with the Rev. Fr. Richard Owens OFM Cap, officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.