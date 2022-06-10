Paulette G. Johns, 80, of Altoona, peacefully passed away Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born July 1, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., to Paul and Gloria (Gaeger) Greene.
Paulette is survived by her twin sons, Paul Johns, of Alexandria, Va., and Christopher Johns (Ellen), of Allentown; Scot Burner, of Nashville, Tenn.; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Victor Business School in Huntington, W.Va., and attended Marshall University as an accounting major in Huntington.
Paulette was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was employed as the secretary/bookkeeper for 29 years. She was previously employed in the accounting department of the Huntington Alloy Products Division of International Nickel Co. Inc., of Huntington, W.Va. She was the manager of Perkins restaurant in Indiana prior to moving to Altoona.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 511 20th St., Altoona. Committal will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by The Stevens Mortuary Inc., 1421 8th Ave., Altoona.
Condolences may be made at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or on the Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.