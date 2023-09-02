Paulette Jeanne Downey, 81, of Home, was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by Don, Mark, her mother, Grandma Muzzy, Grandpa, Dorothy Ann, Vicki, Janice, Sam, Ron, Tom, and we’re sure Elizabeth Taylor was there as well.
Paulette was a 1960 graduate of Marion Center High School. During her high school years, she won several dance contests. After high school, Paulette worked for a bridal shop in New York City. She was a member of the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. She served on the Plumville Borough Council.
Paulette enjoyed life to the fullest. In her younger years, she and cousin Judie would scare her cousins with her grandma’s wooden leg. She enjoyed getting dressed up, attending large group dinner celebrations, and planning and attending her class reunions. Paulette enjoyed cooking and her specialty was chicken parmigiana. She made sure to sample the desserts before serving them to her family and guests.
Paulette always made sure her grandchildren were taken care of. Whether it be making sure Carson was well fed, usually a PB & J or bologna and cheese sandwich with a side of pudding for his first supper of the day, letting Chase play with her car keys, well at least until the time he stuck them in the outlet, or teaching Carissa to crave a cup of coffee and a cigarette at the tender age of 5. She would be sure her grandkids had money and would slide them cash when Don wasn’t looking. Paulette would defend her grandkids till the end even when they weren’t so innocent, like the time they flooded the hotel bathrooms and had security called to the room, got mouthy, or when they raised general heck during family trips to Hershey Park, Busch Gardens and Disney World.
Shopping and “quick” trips to the casino with Judie, enjoying Saturday date nights with Don at Charley’s for pizza and pie, meeting the girls at the drugstore for coffee, cigarettes, lottery tickets and dessert, laying in the sun, and traveling were some of Paulette’s favorite past times.
Paulette was a multitasker. She could bite her finger on one hand and crack a wooden spoon across the bottoms of her boys with the other. She was also a long-time athlete. Many of her relay races were running across the backyards chasing Jeff with a wooden spoon.
An outdoor woman was a title Paulette was proud of. She and Joan would build large fires along the river so her family knew where their camp was while they were boating … miles away.
Paulette enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas. She enjoyed sipping on piña coladas but there was one time she drank a few too many blue Hawaiians and ended up dirty dancing with the male hula dancers.
When Don would go hunting, it was time for Paulette to clean out the closets. She enjoyed yard work with Don, especially when he would point out all the spots she missed while he was riding and she was push mowing. On more than one occasion, new glasses had to be ordered after Don would sit on Paulette’s glasses. Once, her beloved husband lost her at an equipment convention in Florida. He eventually found her leaning against a limo enjoying a smoke with the keynote speaker, Colin Powell.
Paulette will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving is her son, Jeff Downey, and his wife, Tammie, of Home; grandchildren Carissa Burns and her husband, Brad, of Indiana, Chase Downey and his girlfriend, Tarra, of Tacoma, Wash., and Carson Downey and his wife, Kelli, of Puyallup, Wash.; and great-granddaughters Cecilia Burns, of Indiana, and Maddie Downey, of Puyallup; and a special cousin, Judie Bonatch.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the caregivers at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home and Penn Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
Online condolences may be made at www.carson boyer.com.
