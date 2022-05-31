Pauline B. “Pean” (Hill) Palmer, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
The daughter of Floyd E. Hill Sr. and Pearl C. (Goodwin) Hill, she was born Nov. 3, 1944, in Brenizer.
Pean worked as a certified nursing assistant.
She enjoyed painting, crafts, making wreaths, singing and going dancing with her husband.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Donald W. Palmer Sr., whom she married March 2, 1963; a son, Donald W. Palmer Jr. (Sandra), of Ford City; a daughter, Janet L. Smith (Michael), of Blairsville; four grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Matthew Smith, Jessica Newcomb and Bryan Palmer; 13 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Lauretta P. Lewis, of North Carolina; Carol S. Daugherty (Eugene), of Blairsville; and Ron Hill, of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Wayne Palmer in 1979; a brother, Floyd Hill; and a sister, Sylvia L. Lively.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Fred W. Craig officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.