Pauline Suzan Kozub Coleman, 89, of Indiana, formerly of Saltsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
She was born on Friday, April 10, 1931, in Conemaugh Township, the daughter of Michael and Rose Sudick Kozub.
Before her retirement, she was employed at Federal Laboratories in Saltsburg, in the tear gas division and for 16 years as a tax assistant in Conemaugh Township. She also worked at Gabrielson’s Market in Saltsburg. She attended the Living Word Congregational Church in Jeannette.
She will always be remembered as a very kind and loving person.
She is survived by two children, Suzan “Lynn” Misko and her husband, David, of Indiana and Ronald Clark Coleman Jr. of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Allison Corsaro and her husband, Enrico “Rico,” of Pittsburgh, Amy Coleman, of Pittsburgh and Anna Fabrizi and her husband, Bill, of Apollo; two great-grandchildren, Grace Coleman and Wyatt Fabrizi; a brother, Daniel Kozub, of Elders Ridge; and a sister, Mildred “Millie” Wright, of Saltsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Clark “Bud” Coleman in 2000; two brothers, Nick and Michael Kozub; and five sisters, Helen Zagrodnichek, Julie Rumbaugh, Mary Plahs, Anna Mendaloff and Pearl Bankert.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday at 2 p.m. at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont, with Pastor Roy Aikins officiating. Interment will be held immediately following.
