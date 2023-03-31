Pauline Dowden, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at The Fountain, where she had been a resident and surrounded by friends for the past eight months.
Pauline was born Nov. 20, 1932, the daughter of McCrea Sr. and Margaret Kunkle.
She was preceded in death by James Dowden, her husband of 38 years; and by her brother, McCrea Kunkle Jr.
She is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews; and a loving sister-in-law.
Pauline was a life-long resident of the Homer City area and was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She retired from Robert Shaw Company in Indiana, after which she spent her days as a homemaker. Pauline will be remembered for her cheery personality and smile that would light up every room. She had a kind and loving soul, and everyone knew we were all her buddy.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, with the funeral service to immediately follow, in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Micah McMillen.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com