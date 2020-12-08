Pauline E. Meese, 83, of Northern Cambria, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at HAIDA Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 17, 1936, in Westover, she was the daughter of John and Zelda (Deyarmin) Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Earl “Pee Wee” Meese, who died Feb. 28, 2016; siblings, Sam and Ralph Pierce, Katherine Laney Gregori and an infant brother.
She is survived by her “adopted children,” Sharon (Ken) Lamont, Northern Cambria, and Mark Depto; and sisters, Isabelle Laney, Dorothy Mae Stiles and Julia Meese, all of Cherry Tree.
Pauline was a faithful member of the Garman Church of God and Ladies Auxiliary.
Due to current health concerns, there will be no viewing or visitation. Committal will be in McDowell Cemetery.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.