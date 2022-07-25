Pauline Hunter Cunningham, born Ethel Louise Hunter, 85, of Indiana, formerly of Murrysville, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Maple Valley Personal Care Home after battling dementia.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Craig Eugene Cunningham, of Indiana, formerly of Saltsburg.
Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Pittsburgh, to Pauline Isabelle Kennell and Frank Milton Hunter, she was raised in the town of Verona.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Tommy and Jackie Cowan. Her paternal grandfather, Thomas A. Hunter, was well known in the Oakmont community as the president of the First National Bank of Oakmont, Postmaster, and co-owner of Hunter Brothers Grocery.
Polly graduated from Verona High School and received her degree in education from Slippery Rock University. She was a third-grade teacher in the Penn Hills School District and then a dedicated mother and homemaker until her children came of age. She then worked for many years as a teacher at the Rainbow Connection daycare in Murrysville.
Polly built a life with her beloved husband, Craig, and raised their three children in Penn Hills. In 1985, they finished building their dream home together from a log home kit on several acres in Murrysville and relocated. They enjoyed more than 30 years in that home, tending to plants, collecting antique glassware and enjoying time with friends, family and grandchildren. Mostly, they enjoyed their time tending to each other.
Their last several years were lived in Indiana, close to their daughter, Carol, and her two children, Connor and Fiona McQuaide. Polly enjoyed sewing and crafting of all types and was always working on some type of project. She also enjoyed reading, walking, doing genealogy research on her family and collecting antique furniture and glassware. She loved dolls all her life and was an avid Barbie collector.
She is survived by three children, Jill Cunningham Loftis, Craig Hunter Cunningham and his wife Deborah Nacua Cunningham and Carol Cunningham McQuaide; grandchildren Alexandra, Hunter and Bryant Loftis; Luke and Joshua Abarra; Connor and Fiona McQuaide; and a great-granddaughter, Mia Holton.
The family offers deep appreciation to the VNA Family Hospice team and gratitude to the caring and hard-working staff of Maple Valley, especially Sharlene, for taking wonderful care of both Polly and Craig.
The family will hold a private memorial celebration and, in lieu of flowers, suggests donations to the Oakmont Historical Society, 628 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont, PA 15139, or the Murrysville Meals On Wheels, 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668.
Arrangements are through the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana. Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.