Pauline M. Gasbarro, 93, of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Bethany Place, Indiana.
Born March 17, 1927, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Watson D. Moorhead and Wilmina (Fleming) Moorhead.
Pauline was a retired beautician from Torrance State Hospital. She was a member of the Angels of Compassion and the Catholic Daughters of America Court of St. Theresa at SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. She also belonged to the Italian Auxiliary of Blairsville. Pauline was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her daughter, Jeanmarie Gasbarro, Indiana; son, Dante J. Gasbarro, and wife Debbie, Indianapolis, Ind.; and grandchild, Nicholas Dante Gasbarro, of Indianapolis, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas F. Gasbarro, who died in 2002; brothers, Dale, Paul, Clarence, Glenn, Wythe, Edgar and Ralph Moorhead; and sisters, Frances Stillwagon and Jane Eshbaugh.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at which time prayers of transfer will be held before a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Masks are required in the funeral home and church.
Interment will be in the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.