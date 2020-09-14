Pauline Marie (Fisher) Duncan, 58, of Black Lick, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fred W. Craig officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 mandate, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and social distancing must be practiced.
