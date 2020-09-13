Pauline Marie (Fisher) Duncan, 58, of Black Lick, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Wilbur I. and Patricia E. (Miskesa) Fisher, she was born Jan. 31, 1962, in Newbury, Ohio.
Pauline was of the Catholic faith and worked in housekeeping for hotels in the area.
She collected bears, loved taking care of her grandchildren, going on rides with her family and going to the casino.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth G. Duncan Sr., whom she married Oct. 12, 1979; a daughter, Theresa M. Annon (Charles), of Black Lick; and a son, Kenneth G. Duncan Jr., of Palmertown; seven grandchildren, Kenny, Nicole, Emma, Lucian, Cody, Alexander and Georgia; two brothers, Nick Fisher (Penny), of Clymer; and Pete Fisher (Connie), of Wisconsin; and three sisters, Kathy Fisher, of Indiana; Diane Fisher, of Josephine and Mary Fisher, of Palmertown.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fred W. Craig officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 mandate, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and social distancing must be practiced.
