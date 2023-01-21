Pauline Mildred (Bedich) Checlosky, 94, of Homer City, died peacefully at home on Jan. 19, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Nick and Pauline (Zongoro) Bedich, and was born May 3, 1928, in Elders Ridge.
Pauline graduated from Elders Ridge High School and Indiana Business College. She worked as a bookkeeper for Flemings Buick Garage in Indiana, where she met Mike, the love of her life. They married on May 7, 1949. Mike always said he “went in for a Buick and came out with a wife.” She then became a homemaker and together they raised three daughters.
She was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, as well as the Altar Rosary Society for many years. Her faith sustained her throughout her life, especially in her later years. She always maintained a positive attitude, and would say “it could always be worse.” Her gentle and humble spirit was an inspiration to those who knew her.
Pauline was a woman of many crafts over the years, but her greatest passion was making quilts. She was a member of the Pine Tree Quilters, where she met many great friends. She was an avid reader and loved her flowerbeds, as well as cooking and baking.
Thanks to many friends and neighbors who provided love and support over the years, which meant the world to Pauline. A heartfelt thanks to Julie Vought for her wonderful care and friendship over the years, becoming part of our family. She was one of Pauline’s angels on earth, as well as 365 Hospice (Debby and Carrie), whose care and compassion were beyond measure at a very difficult time.
She is survived by her three daughters, Marie Latagliata, of New Brighton, Joan Massella, of Bridgeville, and Kathy Checlosky, Homer City; niece Christina Pride, of Fredericksburg; nephew Donald Pride (Jamie), of Indiana; and great-niece Rachael (Chris) Houllion, of Shelocta.
Also surviving are four step-grandchildren, Dr. Anthony (Pat) Latagliata, of Beaver Falls, Michele (Duke) Scales, of Vera Beach, Fla., Licia (Rich) Cogley, of Beaver Falls, and Marylu (Ed) Zuk, of Venetia; and four step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Michael; her sisters JoAnn Pride and Irene Bedich; her stepmother, Julia Zadravec Bedich; and her in-laws, John and Mary.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption, Lucernemines site, with the Rev. John Pavlik as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Louis cemetery.
If so, desired, memorial contributions may be made to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722 or Homer Center Public Library, 6 N. Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
”The unfolding beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit ... is of great worth in God’s sight.” 1 Peter 3:4 NIV