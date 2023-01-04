Pauline P. Wilson, 92, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Coral, the daughter of John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick.
Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. She had worked for 20 years in the Homer City Elementary School cafeteria. Pauline belonged to the Homer City Boosters Auxiliary. She loved taking care of her grandkids, baking and cooking Slovak foods, especially pigs in a blanket and potato salad.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Novak and husband Tony, of Brownsville; daughter-in-law Sheila Wilson, of Homer City; grandchildren Jamie Arone and husband Tony, Matthew Wilson and wife Christina, C.J. Novak, Megan Novak, and Kyle and Ben Wilson; and great-grandchildren Jaxson, Carson, Mason, Savanna, Zachary, Andrew, Caleb, Briella, Riley and Mallory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick; her husband, David S. Wilson; and two sons, Dennis and Daniel Wilson.
In keeping with Pauline’s wishes, all services will be private.
Interment will be held in St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.