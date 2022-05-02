Pauline Ruth 'Polly' Dishong

Pauline R. “Polly” Dishong, 90, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022, from her residence.
The daughter of Lemmon Bird and Mary Etta (Nicholson) Dishong, she was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Hillsdale. Polly was the last surviving member of the 14 children in her immediate family.
Polly was a graduate of the Montgomery Township high school.
She had a lifelong association with the Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Polly’s long career as a bookkeeper began with her employment at the former Ruffner’s Tire Company in Indiana and continued during her years with Pete Stewart and the Stewart Auctioneering Service, also based in Indiana.
One of her favorite pastimes was serving as her family historian, as Polly kept detailed handwritten records of her family lineage and ancestry.
Polly was fond of her pet dogs and cats that shared her life and home over the years.
She enjoyed doing yard work and even in the last year had painted her shed.
Polly is survived by her sister-in-law, Alma Dishong, of Newton Falls, Ohio, and her numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 13 siblings: brothers, Lemmon J., Herman and Amos Dishong; sisters, Frances Allison, Jennie Degenkolb, Marie Baker, Izora Mackanos, the Rev. Ada Chess, Edith Decker, Elizabeth Douglas and Catherine Carpenter; and her twin sisters, Lula and Beulah Dishong.
A private interment was held at Montgomery Cemetery in Grant Township.
Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. memorial service Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Polly’s nephew, Pastor Darl Dishong, will officiate.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Polly’s guestbook and share a condolence message.