Pearl Johnston

Pearl (Dye) Johnston went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2021. She fell asleep peacefully here and woke up There.
She was born May 3, 1926, in Dixonville, to Urald and Della Dye.
She married Lloyd Thomas Johnston on Dec. 17, 1946, and he preceded her in death in March of 1999.
Pearl’s hands were usually busy cooking for her family. She could roast a turkey to rival Julia Child’s and there wasn’t a recipe that she wasn’t willing to try. Her biggest food critic and taster was Murray, her youngest.
She was lovely, sweet and a lady in every way. She often shared her favorite scripture, John 14:1-4, when someone needed comforting. She said many times she was waiting for the “Upper Taker,” but her little body resisted the pull of her earthly home and sought her Heavenly home. Murray will miss her, but he smiled, kissed her face and asked her how Heaven was.
She was beloved and she will be missed by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her four sweet sisters; and her many nieces and nephews.
Rest well now, precious Mama, we love you and will see you again someday.