Peggy Ann Breznai, 84, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was the loving wife of Edward B. Breznai, who preceded her in death.
Born Oct. 23, 1938, in Beaver, she was the daughter of Herbert Carl and Margaret (Begley) Bell II.
Peggy spent her life devoted to her family, friends and everyone who has come to call her Meme.
Surviving are children Patricia DeAntonio and husband Tony, of Frederick; Karen Facteau, of Indiana; Edward Breznai and wife Minda, of Melbourne, Fla.; Carl Breznai and wife Kelly, of Frederick; Michael Breznai, of Indiana; and Jean Davis and husband Tim, of Frederick; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Chuck Bell and wife Alice, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many special friends who have become family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Bell III and wife Lee; and a sister, Sandy Stuck.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.