Peggy J. Sebring

Peggy Jean Sebring, 72, of Marion Center, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Jay Cecil and Lelia (Biss) Stewart, she was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Spangler.
Peggy was a graduate of Marion Center High School.
On Oct. 15, 1965, she married James Sebring in Cumberland, Md., and they shared over 55 years of marriage together.
Peggy retired from Diamond Pharmacy. She also worked for Falisec’s Transportation transporting special-needs students, where she loved spoiling the children. Peggy was employed as the caretaker for East Mahoning Cemetery for 19 years.
She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, camping, racing and doing cookouts with her family. Peggy especially loved Christmas.
Peggy is survived by her husband, of Marion Center; her four children, Sharon Bash and husband Robert, of Shelocta; Karen Learn and husband Jeff, of Cookport; Sandra Sebring, of Dubois; and Jim Sebring and wife Mary, of Marion Center; her nine grandchildren, Jeffery Sweeney and wife Jipsi, Keri Rushton, Josie Bash, Amanda Bish, Paul Learn and wife Madison, Justin Bish, Timothy Bish, Daniel Learn and Cole Jarvie; her nine great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Joshua and Jamison Rushton, Parker and Ryleigh Sweeney, Aubrey Bish, Dominic Barnicle, Eden Learn and Thomas Bish; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Betty Jo Sebring; and her three brothers, Carl, Harley and Donald Stewart.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. In accordance with CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Please be prepared to wait outside and dress for cold weather. Masks are to be worn and please practice social distancing. A private funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Scott Sauers. Interment will take place at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
