Peggy Jayne Bernini, 86, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday night, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren, Ohio.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Blairsville, the daughter of Roy J. Forsha and Daisy F. (Berenbrok) Brubaker.
Peggy has lived in Newton Falls since 1967, formerly of Blairsville. She worked at Thomas Steel for over 20 years, and was one of the first women to work in the steel mill. Peggy was a member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church and the women’s group at the church. She enjoyed feeding her birds, gardening, riding her bike, keeping in touch with family and friends, sending greeting cards, and spending time with her dogs. Peggy’s greatest accomplishment was raising her two children on her own and keeping a family home for many years.
Memories of Peggy will be carried on by her loving family: her daughter, Debbie (Anthony) Zampino, of Newton Falls; her brother, Chris (Cindy) Forsha, of Blairsville; her sister, Karian Vaicka, of West Virginia; her sister-in-law, Ann Forsha, of Chambersburg; her grandchild, Melissa (Matt) O’Connor and their children Connor and Maggie; and many beloved nieces, nephews and lifelong cherished friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Thomas L. Bernini; sister and brother-in-law Doris and Donald Henigin, and two brothers, Harry (Huck) Forsha and Frank (Dorrie) Forsha.
Per Peggy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be at a later date and time. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and son at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville. The family asks that contributions go in the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 E. Broad St., Newton Falls, OH 44444.