Peggy L. Timko

Peggy Lou (James) Timko, 71, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Johnstown, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Indiana to Herbert and Betty (Clevenger) James.
Among her favorite hobbies, Peggy was an avid bingo player. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband James and her brother, John James.
Peggy is survived by her children, Betty Sue (Crev) Warr, of Homer City; James (Penny), of Indiana; Jerry (Rebecca), of Graniteville, S.C.; Edward (Tisha), of Robinson; and Steve Timko, of Homer City; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Dianne James, of Shelocta; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
Private burial will be in Coral Lutheran Cemetery.