Peggy Lou Mogle, 95, of Indiana, passed on after a brief illness on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the home of her eldest daughter, Durinda (Rodney) Geiger, in New Carlisle, Ohio, where she had resided for the past 18 months.
She was born the eldest child of Ethel Iseman, born on Jan. 10, 1927, in Indiana, where she lived for 94 years.
She was a former member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and also Hilltop Baptist Church prior to moving to Ohio, where she attended Believers Assembly Church. Peggy had read completely through the Holy Bible several times. She was a 12th-generation direct descendant of John and Priscilla Alden, who came to America on the Mayflower. She truly lived “a wonderful life!”
Peggy’s employment included The Dairy Dell, Indiana County Tax Office, R&P Coal Company, IUP Foster Dining Hall, Burkheimer Tax office and Indian Haven, from where she retired. She also owned the Country Quilt Shoppe in Indiana for a time.
Peggy loved spending time with her family, quilting, antiquing, cooking, gardening, flea markets and going out to restaurants. She enjoyed beautiful things such as art, flowers, babies and children.
Peggy was predeceased by her mother; her brother, David and wife Margaret Iseman; her sister, Anna Jean and husband John Allison (and their daughter, Sandra); her younger son, David Mogle; and her grandson, Christopher Cornman.
Peggy’s surviving children include Durinda (Rodney) Geiger, of Ohio; Danny (Diane) Mogle, of Rayne Township; and Rebecca (Randolph) Cornman, of White Township. There are 10 surviving grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing or visitation. A graveside burial service for attendance by family and friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Micah McMillen officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.