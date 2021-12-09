Penelope Kay Johnson, 84, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Willard and Lillian (Patterson) McQuown, she was born March 4, 1937, in Indiana.
Penelope was a 1955 graduate of Indiana High School where she was a majorette.
Her interests included camping and crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her sons, Bill (Kimberly) Johnson, Blairsville; Douglas Johnson, Indiana; and Dan (Dawn) Johnson, Indiana; grandchildren, Allison Johnson and her significant other, Scott, Blairsville; Samantha (Chuck) Glass, Blairsville; Destiny Johnson and her significant other, Ryan, Plum; and Austin Johnson, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Riley and Owen Glass, Blairsville; brother, Robert (Charlotte) McQuown, Houston, Texas; and a sister, Patty (Dennis) Parrish, Huber Heights, Ohio.
Preceding Penelope in death were her parents; husband Richard; and a daughter, Bonnie Kough.
Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Matt Lentz officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.