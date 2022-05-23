Penny L. Freeman, 41, of Commodore, passed away May 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Daughter of Patrick G. Beckel and Janet (Swanson) Beckel, of Northern Cambria, Penny was born Dec. 18, 1980, in Johnstown.
Penny was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother; husband, David Freeman; daughter, Lareina K. Bouch; son, Alex F. Bouch; and granddaughter, Aliyah Crook, all of Commodore. Also surviving are siblings Patrick G. Beckel Jr., of Northern Cambria; Jennifer (Mark) Gray, of Hastings; and Jamie (Jonathan) Centner, of Warren, Mich. In addition, Penny is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m., with pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Committal will take place at McDowell Cemetery.