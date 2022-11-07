Perry C. Foster, 82, of York, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at York Hospital.
He was the husband of Mary Ann (Romanos) Foster, of York. Born in Littletown, on May 2, 1940, he was the son of Claude and Edna (Berkepile) Foster.
As a boy, Perry loved spending time with his beloved grandmother, Nellie Little Foster, on her farm in Littletown. He also loved being with with his aunt, Margaret Berkepile Graham. He attended Brush Valley School through the eighth grade and graduated in 1958 from United High School, Armagh, where he played football and was a member of the track team. During his youth, he spent many hard-working summers at his dad’s sawmill handling lumber. His first job was as a salesman for Syntron Material Handling in Homer City. During that time, he served in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, spending a year in Fort Knox, Ky.
He met and married Mary Ann, his wife of 55 years, in 1967. Moving to Vermont, he attended Lyndon College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1971. After teaching junior high school in Vermont for a year, he moved to York in 1973, where he taught English at York Suburban High School until 1977. During this time, he attended Johns Hopkins University and received his master’s degree in liberal arts.
Perry started his own jewelry business in 1976, working a weekend stand at Meadowbrook Farmer’s Market in Leola. His business grew into five retail stores (Touch of Gold Jewelry) and also a thriving wholesale business. In 1993, he retired from the business due to coronary artery disease. A few years later, he wrote a memoir, “Hands Upon My Heart: My Journey Through Heart Disease and into Life.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Claudia R. Smith and her husband, Michael, of Bel Air, Md.; his granddaughter, Madeline R. Smith, of Bel Air, Md.; two brothers, Edward J. Foster and his wife, Sharon, and Dennis K. Foster and his wife, Sandra, all from Indiana; a sister-in-law, Sharon Foster, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth W. Foster.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.americanheart.org.
Arrangements are by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service.