Pete Paul Sabedra, 94, of Torrance, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born May 19, 1927, in Torrance, the son of Joseph Sabedra and Francisca (Lara) Sabedra.
Pete had worked for the railroad and retired from Torrance State Hospital. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and belonged to the VFW Post #5821 of Blairsville.
Pete was a member of the SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. He enjoyed supporting all of the local sports teams including Blairsville, Derry, Pirates and Steelers. Pete also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his sons, John F. Sabedra and wife Pamela, New Alexandria, and Ronald G. Sabedra and wife Molly Lynn, Gray Station; daughter-in-law, Lisa Sabedra, Spotsylvania, Va.; brother, Joseph Sabedra and wife Peggy, Torrance; sister-in-law, Elena Sabedra, Slickville; seven grandchildren, John, Brian, Josh, Kaitlyn, Paige, Drake and Kace; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Connie Barnhart, Blairsville.
He was receded in death by his parents; infant son, Peter Paul Sabedra Jr.; son, Robert Sabedra; brothers, John Sabedra and Vallerino “Gus” Sabedra; and former wife, Patricia Hoke.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Prayers of transfer will be held on Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the Funeral Home prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services Friday morning.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.