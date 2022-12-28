Peter Adam Pahutsky, 90, of Bowdertown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Peter was born July 22, 1932, in Indiana, to Peter Adam Pahutsky and Anna Freno Pahutsky Kraynak. His father was killed in a mining accident before he was born, and he was raised by his mother and stepfather, John Kraynak.
Peter graduated from Green Township High School in 1951, where he lettered in basketball, football and baseball. He entered the Air Force in 1953 (through 1957), gaining the rank of A1C and serving as the flight engineer of a B-29 during the Korean War. After returning home, he met and married Margie Biss Pahutsky in 1960. They welcomed son Christopher John in 1961, Pamela Ann in 1962 and Patricia Elizabeth in 1964. They moved to Anderson, Ind., in 1961 and returned to Pennsylvania in 1964, where they bought a home in Bowdertown that they shared for 55 years.
After his service, Peter worked most of his career as a carpenter. He was a member of Local 1419 out of Johnstown, which became Local 423 of Altoona. He retired in 1999. Peter was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and camping with his family. He loved gardening and always tended to a large garden at his home. He had a passion for woodworking, in which he spent hours creating masterpieces for Margie, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Margie.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Kraynak Davis; his son, Chris (Wanda); two daughters, Pam (Richard) and Pat (Tom); his three grandchildren, Rachel (Blake), Jacob (Bethany) and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Mason (born to Rachel and Blake) and Elijah (born to Jake and Bethany); three step-grandchildren, Lisa, Mandy and Rob; and five step-great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Haley, J.R., Imala and Atreyu.
Peter passed due to heart failure at Embassy Hillsdale Park. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Embassy Hillsdale Park.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale, where a funeral service and interment with Pastor Robert Sunseri will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
He will be buried at Thompson Cemetery in Hillsdale.
