Peter Demetro, 85, of Coal Run, passed away at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
A son of John and Mary (Melnick) Demetro, he was born in Coal Run on July 12, 1936.
Although Peter was employed as a coal miner, he also owned his own farm. He was often accompanied around his property by his pet Black Angus cow, Dipsy Doo.
Referred to as “Uncle Pete” by almost everyone, he was loved by so many for his honesty and caring nature. Peter enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived his two sons, Peter (Melanie) Demetro and Charles (Melissa) Demetro; his brother, Walter (Lettie) Demetro; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters “Nettie,” Rose, “Nattie,” Wanda, Alice, Anne and Kay; and brothers, Charles, John and Fred.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Dennis Marshall officiating.
Private burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.bowser minich.com.