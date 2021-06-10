Peter Greene Sr., 73, of Dixonville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, while a patient at Presbyterian University Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of James and Irene (Brickell) Greene, he was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Clymer.
Mr. Greene was a 1965 graduate of Purchase Line High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966-1970 and the Vietnam War from 1967-1968. Pete will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. He enjoyed using his Kubota. He was also the unofficial shop manager of Johnson Auto Repair.
Surviving are his sons, Pete D. Greene Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, and Todd D. Greene and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Ashley Greene and her significant other, Brian Lower; Megan Rusko and her husband, James; Todd Greene Jr. and wife Catlin; Kirstin Greene and Azura Greene; and great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Gatlin, Kamdon, Harper, Remmington and Addilyn.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; brother, Cliff Jr.; sister, Mary Lou Frick; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Frick.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Doug Greene officiating.