Peter Hannak, 83, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born Sept. 16, 1939.
Peter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Jean, and his three children and three grandchildren: James and his wife, Donna, and their daughter, Emily; Dianne and her children, Kathryn and Christopher; and Joseph and his wife, Jennifer. He is also survived by his oldest brother, John Hannak; younger sister Shirley Hannak; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and two brothers.
Peter was clear in his wishes. He requested no viewings or funeral. He wanted no one to “fuss” over him. When asked if we could have a wake he said “Hell yes!” and strongly encouraged good music and heavy drinking. There will be a celebration of his life in the upcoming summer.
Peter was a peaceful and loving man who put family above everything. He was a hardworking man who put his three kids through college at IUP by being a full-time custodian there, earning full tuition waivers. Although we are confident he would not like formal services nor donations made in his name to any charity, we would request anyone who knew him or anyone who reads this to honor his spirit.
Give a gift that might really hit your wallet. Forgive someone most people would not. Travel. Be the bigger person and apologize first. Stand up to someone with more power than you simply because it is the right thing to do. Go swimming whenever you can. Understand and accept people’s faults (unless it is a lack of work ethic — in this case, walk away from such a person).
Be generous to children and dogs. Listen to your favorite music and sing along. Enjoy good comedy. Go see live music. Think critically about anyone in power! Complain about the NFL being rigged. Put on polka music while you cook breakfast. Debate the big subjects and the small. Argue about God and how to properly cook a hot dog. Listen to a Pirates game on the radio. Spend time with kids and be playful. Cook a fantastic pot of soup. Garden! Garden! Garden!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.