Peter “Pete” Michael Sullivan, Ph.D., died Monday, June 13, 2022, at 83, following a year-long illness.
He was born June 27, 1938, in Bayonne, N.J., to Margaret V. Sullivan and John W. Sullivan, who predeceased him. He grew up in Bayonne with his parents and his brother, John W. Sullivan.
In 1956, he graduated from Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J. In 1960, Dr. Sullivan graduated from St. Peters College (now university) in Jersey City, N.J., with a bachelor’s in English. After serving in the United States Army, Dr. Sullivan attended Johns Hopkins University, receiving a Ph.D. in German Literature in 1975.
For more than 40 years, he taught as a German professor in Pennsylvania’s college system. First, he worked at Mansfield State College in Tioga. Next, for a brief time, he taught at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. Finally, he spent the bulk of his career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana.
While teaching, Dr. Sullivan was especially proud of his research concerning the German influences on American author Willa Cather. He published a number of articles and presented his papers on his scholarly research nationally and internationally.
He married Friedrun A. Sullivan (nee Knauer) and had two children, Maureen C. Sullivan, D.O., and Joan F. Little (nee Sullivan), J.D. He and his wife later parted.
Peter Michael Sullivan leaves behind his brother and brother’s wife, John W. Sullivan and Veronica M. Sullivan; their daughter, Susan Sullivan; and her son, Rowan Sullivan.
He also leaves his daughters, Maureen C. Sullivan and Joan F. Little and her husband, David A. Little, and his grandchildren, Samuel A. Little and Sarah F. Little.
Finally, he leaves behind his long-time companion, Margaret Welsh; her brothers; and her son, Devin Welsh and his family.
The family wishes to thank the 365 Hospice staff for their excellent service and prompt response time 24 hours a day. In particular, special thanks to nurse Jen Hockenos and hygienist Candy Coffman who were with us every step of the way.
Also, thanks to Indiana’s own, Dr. Bernard Coppolo, who went above and beyond his duties to make himself available to meet Dr. Sullivan’s needs. In addition, we thank Dr. Jan Drappatz, Dr. Nduka Amankulor and the staff at the UPMC who treated Dr. Sullivan.
We wish to express our appreciation for the compassionate and prompt services provided by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.