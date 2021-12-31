Peter Prenni Jr., 76, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Thursday, Nov. 29, 1945, in Edri, the son of Peter Sr. and Erma L. Blasin Prenni.
He was a United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Before his retirement, he worked at National Roll in Avonmore. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor activities and feeding the deer. He loved to reminisce about the past but, most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Tina Prenni-Igo and her husband, David, of Indiana, and Mark Prenni and his wife, Annie, of Longmont, Colo.; six grandchildren, Bryce Zimmerman, of Wintersville, Ohio; Tristen Zimmerman and his wife, Zoey, of El Paso, Texas; Rain Igo, of Indiana; and Jake, William and Laine Prenni, of Longmont, Colo.; his sisters, Esther Ciocca and her husband, Gilbert “Gibby,” of Saltsburg, and Elsie Ashbaugh, of Saltsburg; his stepsister, Emily Blea and her husband, Gary, of New Mexico; and his half-brother, David Prenni and his wife, Debbie, of Littleton, Colo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Stella Prenni, and his stepsister, Linda Wilson.
At his request, all funeral arrangements were private.