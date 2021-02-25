Philip Andrew Jablunovsky

Philip Andrew “Phil” Jablunovsky, 88, of Indiana, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, following an extended illness. Philip was born in Yatesboro on July 27, 1932, son of the late John Joseph Jablunovsky and Mary E. (Centko) Jablunovsky. He was the loving husband of Dorothy Ann (Bugay) Jablunovsky, whom he married 54 years ago on June 25, 1966.
Phil was a 1951 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving from 1952 to 1956 as a medical technician and a volunteer member of the drum and bugle corps. He also attended courses for several years at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
Phil was known as “Jabo” or “Uncle Phil” by the Indiana community, which he served as an Indiana Borough Police officer from 1965 to 1997. From his retirement through 2015, he continued to serve the community as the popular and beloved school crossing guard at Fifth and Locust Streets.
Faith was an especially important part of Phil’s life up through his final hour. He was an active parishioner of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana, where he served as an usher and an adult altar server. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. McNeilis Council No. 1481 and was active with the St. Bernard RCIA and Evangelization Committee, always sharing his faith with warmth and enthusiasm. Phil was a frequent blood donor and a member of the American Legion, Post 141 of Indiana.
He kept himself in good physical condition as he enjoyed working out, jogging and lifting weights. He was a sports fan who closely followed the Pirates, Steelers and more importantly, his grandchildren’s Little League games. Phil liked being outside where he often worked in his yard and gardens. He loved to cut grass. He liked to read, and he loved to meet new people and make new friends. However, it was his family that he adored, and he treasured the countless moments shared with them.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his three children: Major Gregory M. Jablunovsky (Jennifer), Ligonier; John Joseph Jablunovsky (Sarah), Pell City, Ala.; and Marianne Pumford (Andrew), Indiana. His grandchildren are Maximilian, Anastazia, Micheline, John and Mark Jablunovsky; Emma Jablunovsky; and Joseph, James, Dominic, Elizabeth, Leo, and Benedict Pumford. Other survivors include his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the following siblings: Matilda Polanovsky, Col. Velma Jablunovsky, Mary Turify, Elizabeth Kasarda, Col. Ann Jablunovsky, Christopher Jablunovsky, Lt. Col. Bernadette Jablunovsky, Theresa Jablunovsky and infant brother John Jablunovsky.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Concordia Home Health Care and VNA Hospice staff whose assistance, tenderness and compassion during Philip’s final months were invaluable to the family and exemplified the highest values of their profession and the finest qualities of humanity that Philip always sought to bring out in those he met.
Friends will be received at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Rev. Steven Bugay, brother-in-law of the deceased, will be the celebrant.
Entombment with military honors will follow at the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum, contingent on weather.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.