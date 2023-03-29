Philip “Bo” Chiodo Jr., 85, of Indiana, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 17, 1939, in Indiana, to Philip and Elizabeth (Dellapa) Chiodo.
A proud United States Marine Corps veteran, he served as a jet engine mechanic in Marine Air Group 24 at Cherry Point MCAS. After leaving the Marines, he was employed by Season-All Industries for more than 33 years. He was also employed as a part-time projectionist at the Regency Mall movie theater. Later in life, Phil was an independent installer/repairer of windows, window glass and storm doors.
Phil was a member of the White Township and Indiana Lions Clubs for more than 50 years. He was elected president multiple times, was three-time Lion of the Year, and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship for outstanding service.
Phil was a life member of the Marine Corps League and a member of the Latin American Beneficial Society in Ford City.
As an avid sports fan, he cheered for the local Indiana and Penn State football teams as well as Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers. He loved to hunt and was an active deer hunter until the end.
Phil is survived by his daughter, Carol Ann Davies, of Clymer.; his son, Philip Chiodo III (Theresa), of Jefferson, Md.; three grandchildren: Brenton Davies, Paige Davies and Katherine Chiodo; one brother, Frank Chiodo, of Lackawanna, N.Y.; three sisters: Cecilia Semetkoskey, of West Seneca, N.Y., Elizabeth Hilty, of Orange City, Fla., and Norma Chiodo, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 55 years, Sara Steele Chiodo; his son Gary Chiodo; three brothers: John Chiodo, Richard Chiodo and William Chiodo; and four sisters: Mary Dwyer, Helen Hastings, Ruth McGeary and Louise Miller.
Friends of Philip “Bo” Chiodo Jr. will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, followed by entombment in the St. Bernard Mausoleum. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Lions Club, 1278 Lions Health Camp Road, Indiana, PA 15701; the American Cancer Society; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.