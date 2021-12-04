Philip Mock, of Newfane, N.Y., husband of Jean Mock, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 84.
He was born the son of Elda Mock on June 24, 1937, in Cherry Tree.
In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his children, Janet (Daniel) Slack, of Middleport; Donna Pratt, of Lockport; William Mock, of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; Steven Mock (and the late Luann Genet) of Newfane; and Ronald (Erin Bradley) Mock, of Barker.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Mock.
He leaves grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Powell, Laura Slack, Ashley (Lew) Wright, Cheryl Pratt, Sean (Amanda) Pratt, William P.E. Mock, Georgia Mock and Colton Mock, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Phil was known as a man who could fix anything! He worked for 31 years as a maintenance foreman at J.H. Williams in Buffalo and the last 10 years of his career were as a millwright with Buffalo Paperboard in Lockport. He farmed in Newfane for many years. He was a hunter and fisherman and he fished almost daily in the Olcott/Wilson area.
Friends and family may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Please visit www.rut land-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.